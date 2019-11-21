Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter and More to Present at the 2019 American Music Awards

by kelli boyle | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 8:13 AM
The 2019 American Music Awards are coming up this Sunday, and a group of exciting presenters have just been announced!
ABC and Dick Clark Productions revealed on Thursday the award ceremony's star-studded list of presenters. Viewers can expect to see Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt, Katherine Langford, Constance Wu and music duo Dan + Shay on stage at this weekend's event, with iconic singer-songwriter Carole King tapped to present the Artist of the Decade Award to Taylor Swift.
More of your favorite stars stepping up to the presenting plate will be YouTube star David Dobrik, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Heidi Klum, Regina King, singer Kane Brown, ballerina Misty Copeland, 2 Fast 2 Furious actor Michael Ealy, Impulse star Maddie Hasson, Stranger Things newcomer Maya Hawke, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Megan Thee Stallion,Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pete Wentz and Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo.
That is quite the list! And it's even more thrilling when you think about all of the stars slated to perform.
On Friday, the Jonas Brothers were added to the long list of performers that already included Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Keshafeaturing Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits. A delight, truly.
Selena Gomez will also be performing, as well as bestie Swift, of course. And Billie Eilish will give her first-ever award show performance at the special event. Other confirmed performers include Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Green Day and a joint spectacle from Post Malone, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.
We're dizzy just looking at these lists! The 2019 AMAs will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 24, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST. You can check out the full list of nominees here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?