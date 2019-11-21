Andy Cohen Wants to Set His Son Up With This Real Housewife's Daughter

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make Andy Cohen a match...for his son.

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the guest Clubhouse bartender Caitlin McGee from the NBC series Bluff City Lawn asked the host if there was a Real Housewives star he would want his baby boy Benjamin Allen Cohen to be with when he grows up—if he turned out to be heterosexual, that is, and if age wasn't a factor.

"Uh, oh that's a great question," Andy said. "Well, like, Teresa's youngest."

"My youngest is 10," guest Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey said, referring to her fourth daughter, Audriana Giudice.

"Yeah," Andy said.

"That's doable," said guest Carson Kressley.

Andy had announced in February the birth of Benjamin, his first child, via surrogate.

In July, Andy revealed that his son has met two Real Housewives—Real Housewives of Beverly HillsKyle Richards and former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Bethenny Frankel.

Photos

Andy Cohen's Son Benjamin's Cutest Photos

"So he's only met Kyle and Bethenny so far," he said. "And they are all ready to meet him. The thing is, I do my show so late so unless we tape it or they come by."

He added, "But he's gonna meet [Real Housewives of Atlanta star] NeNe [Leakes], I was trying to get him to meet [former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and Vanderpump Rules star Lisa] Vanderpump. I want him to meet all of them."

Andy Cohen, Son, Benjamin, Baby, Instagram

Instagram / Andy Cohen

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter

Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter and More to Present at the 2019 American Music Awards

Survivor, Season 39

Survivor Is "Discussing" Changes After Kellee Kim Spoke Out

Zendaya, Allure, December/January 2020

Why Zendaya May Be the Next Star to Head to Law School

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Debuts Baby Bump for Will & Grace Role

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton Won Over Gwen Stefani's Family With His Manliness, Of Course

Eric Stonestreet, The Ellen DeGeneres Show 2019

Watch Ellen DeGeneres Absolutely Terrify Eric Stonestreet With a Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lookalike

Game of Thrones Finale

Apparently Game of Thrones Shot an Alternate Ending "for Fun"

TAGS/ Andy Cohen , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Real Housewives , Teresa Giudice , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.