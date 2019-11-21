Apparently Game of Thrones Shot an Alternate Ending "for Fun"

Somewhere, probably locked away deep in a vault inside HBO, is (apparently) an alternate Game of Thrones ending.

"Well, we shot an alternative ending," Kristofer Hivju, the man viewers knew as Tormund, the Wildling, told Metro. "That was mostly for fun, but I don't know if I'm allowed to tell you about that."

Metro said they pressed him for more details, like who was involved in the ending, but he wasn't budging. There have been rumors for years that Game of Thrones was shooting extra endings and scenes with fake scripts in an effort to keep spoilers from getting out. In 2018, Maisie Williams downplayed those rumors. "Well, I heard this and I immediately thought, ‘I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'" Williams said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.