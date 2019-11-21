Watch Dolly Parton Prove She’s Hollywood’s New Favorite Psychic

Dolly Parton can see the future...well, sort of.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Wednesday, the 73-year-old country icon revealed a personal tidbit: she's got a little bit of psychic in her. She told Jimmy Fallon that it "kind of runs in my family," which spurred the late-night host to ask if she could read his palm. While Parton said she's not a fortune teller, she gave it a try.

"Well, I see that you're gonna be very successful with a late-night talk show," she quipped while looking at his hand. "That you have a very long...career ahead of you."

"What's that?" she added. "I think there's a melted M&M in there," Parton joked before licking Fallon's hand, resulting in laughter.