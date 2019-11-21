Teresa Giudice Says She Won't See Joe Again Until This Summer Amid Marriage Drama

It may be a while until Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice see each other again.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she may see her spouse this summer on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"The girls are going to go back," she said, referring to her daughters Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice. "They wanted to go back for Thanksgiving but Joe is just getting his passport so we don't know…They were getting to meet in the Bahamas….They're definitely going for Christmas. I have to work around that time. So, that's why I can't go. So, summer, that will be my next break. 'Cause, then, the girls have school."

The Giudices reunited in Italy earlier this month. Joe was transferred to Italy in October after being released from U.S. ICE custody. He is awaiting the final decision in his deportation appeal there.