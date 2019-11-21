Dax Shepard Cannot Wait To Spend Kristen Bell's Frozen 2 Paycheck

Dax Shepard is Frozen 2's biggest fan.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Conan, the actor talked up his wife Kristen Bell's latest animated adventure, starting things off by rolling a clip from the chilly sequel, out tomorrow. As host Conan O'Brien accurately pointed out, "You're not in Frozen 2." No, he most definitely is not, but allow Shepard to explain his fanfare.

As the Armchair Expert host shared, "Not technically, but Kristen and I were married in California, which is a community property state, which means anything she acquires during our marriage is half mine, so we have the exact same stake in Frozen 2." There it is.

"I just thought it'd be rude to not get out and at least try to sell the thing!" the star joked.

"I can tell you she had a really good time on the film. She loves the crew and the drawers, or whatever," Shepard said. Then he quipped, "It took them, like, three years to make, which I don't understand either, but I know how to spend that money when it comes in. I'll tell you that right now."