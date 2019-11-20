Survivor Moved On After Scandal With a Bit of a Twist

Survivor had not forgotten about last week's #MeToo scandal as it tried to move on this week.

In the last two-part episode, Kellee had spoken to Missy about feeling uncomfortable with Dan's behavior, and then Missy and Elizabeth tried to use the issue to their advantage, alienating their ally Janet and undermining Kellee's very legitimate complaints.

To make matters worse, it was Kellee who ended up getting voted out, and she was then forced to sit quietly on the jury and listen to Jeff Probst question Dan about the issue at the next tribal council.

Tonight's episode began with Janet reflecting on what had happened.

"Tribal Council was really hard, and I felt very alone," she said. "There was a moment where I didn't know if I wanted to stay in the game, but for me, quitting is not an option because I don't want my daughters and granddaughters to see that, and my husband, and my beach family. I don't quit. I don't quit anything."