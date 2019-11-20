Riverdale Adds New Layers To Its Boarding School Mystery

We are thrilled to report that, for another week, Riverdale continues to be absolutely, delightfully, and puzzlingly insane.

But at the same time, the insanity's getting a little tedious. Some things are starting to feel like the same weird things over and over again, and we're just waiting for the point, ya know?

Tonight's episode started with the news that Hiram has become the mayor of Riverdale after running unopposed. Hiram may have just gotten out of prison and gone through a complicated, messy trial that at the very least implicated his daughter in some shady business, but sure, let's make him the mayor so he can wreak even more havoc.

In creepy boarding school news, we now know a reason Chipping probably definitely didn't commit suicide.

After Betty snooped and found Chipping's tie pin in the room of Jughead's classmate, Donna, she confessed to having an affair with the teacher, and he threw himself out the window due to guilt.