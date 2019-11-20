How to Watch the 2019 American Music Awards on TV and Online

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 5:04 PM
The 2019 American Music Awards are around the corner!
Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? It's time to plan accordingly because you won't want to miss out. The biggest names in music will come together this Sunday, Nov. 24, to honor the year's best music and artists.
Without further ado, here's what you need to know about the 47th annual AMAs kicking off this weekend!
When are the 2019 AMAs and what time do they start?
The AMAs are on Nov. 24. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Where are the 2019 AMAs?
The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
How can you watch the 2019 AMAs?

You can watch on channel ABC or stay up to date and follow along on ABC's website. To stream the AMAs online, you can watch via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PS Vue, and the ABC mobile app for both iOS and Android.
Who will be hosting the 2019 AMAs?
The "Goodies" singer will take the stage to host one of the biggest nights in music! Yes, you guessed it: Ciara will host the 47th annual AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Who will be performing at the 2019 AMAs?
Viewers are in for an iconique line-up of performers at this year's AMAs! Are you ready?
This year you can expect performances from Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and the legendary Shania Twain—who will be taking the AMAs stage for the first time since 2003 to perform a medley of her greatest hits. But wait, there's more!
Selena Gomez will also hit the stage to perform her two hit singles, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." It was also recently announced that Christina Aguilera and music duo A Great Big World will join forces once more for an epic collaboration.
Viewers and audience members alike can also expect to be blown away when Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT share the stage to perform their single, "Take What You Want."
Who are the 2019 AMAs nominees?
If you must know, Post Malone received the most nominations with a total of seven nods, including Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year with "Sunflower" featuring Swae Lee, Favorite Male Artist in the Pop/Rock category, Favorite Song with the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's "Sunflower again, Favorite Artist in the Rap/Hip-Hop category, Favorite Album in the Rap/Hip-Hop category and Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip-Hop category with "Wow."
Ariana Grandeand Billie Eilish trailed behind Post with six nominations each. Lil Nas X—who recently announced he was taking a break from music—received five nominations along with Taylor Swift. Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai received four nominations each.
Check out the complete list of nominations here! We can't wait to see who gets to take home an award.
Who will win at the 2019 AMAs?
Taylor Swift will be honored as Artist of the Decade at the 2019 AMAs. It was announced back in October that the global superstar will be honored with the award and also deliver an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career.
