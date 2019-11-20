Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Finally Addresses Her Feud With Rachel Lindsay

The plot thickens.

A few weeks ago, Rachel Lindsaymade the shocking reveal that she and Raven Gates, who she competed against in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, are no longer friends. To add further intrigue, the star refused to reveal why she cut ties with the brunette, only saying that it was "enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore." Furthermore, she said that even if Raven tried to make amends she could "never" see herself reconciling with her.

Of course, this sparked much discussion among Bachelor Nation fans since the two reality stars were very good friends. However, fans calls for answers apparently fell on deaf ears since Raven never addressed it—that is, until now.

While participating in Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine fall crawl in Austin, Raven finally spoke about her supposed feud with the former Bachelorette. She told the captivated audience, "I'm just as shocked as everybody else and I wish I had answers, but I don't and I don't think I ever will."