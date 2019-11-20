Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates Finally Addresses Her Feud With Rachel Lindsay

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 4:47 PM
The plot thickens.
A few weeks ago, Rachel Lindsaymade the shocking reveal that she and Raven Gates, who she competed against in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, are no longer friends. To add further intrigue, the star refused to reveal why she cut ties with the brunette, only saying that it was "enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore." Furthermore, she said that even if Raven tried to make amends she could "never" see herself reconciling with her.
Of course, this sparked much discussion among Bachelor Nation fans since the two reality stars were very good friends. However, fans calls for answers apparently fell on deaf ears since Raven never addressed it—that is, until now.
While participating in Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine fall crawl in Austin, Raven finally spoke about her supposed feud with the former Bachelorette. According to Us Weekly, she told the captivated audience, "I'm just as shocked as everybody else and I wish I had answers, but I don't and I don't think I ever will."
She also stated, "I have never done her wrong."
Despite the warm memories Raven has of their friendship, she doesn't seem interested in trying to works things out. "I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is and I'm not going to say anything bad about her because that's not in my heart or my spirit," she explained. "But I wish her nothing but the best."
Unfortunately, Raven's comments on the situation have done nothing to stop the rumor mill from churning out theory after theory. Many people suspect Raven is aware of what caused the split, since Rachel first said she "promised I wouldn't say" what caused the feud.
But alas, it seems we may never know the truth.
Here's one thing we do know: this feud has sparked yet another feud between Rachel and Colton Underwood. Upon hearing of the friendship's demise, the former Bachelor quipped, "Shocker. Rachel mad at another person... does she like anyone?"
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
As it turns out, he and Rachel have beef because Colton claims Rachel allegedly "ran her mouth" about Colton to his girlfriend Cassie Randolph.
Rachel took this as an opportunity to invite Colton onto her podcast so they could have a "grown ass conversation," which Colton accepted under the condition that their entire conversation is left unedited and "raw."
So stay tuned because Bachelor Nation is serving tea all season long.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?