Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Wedding bells are ringing for Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira!

The duo of more than two years tied the knot on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in New Jersey, E! News has learned.

In photos obtained by ET, Angelina looks every bit the blushing bride in a strapless, white lace gown and dramatic tiara. Bridesmaids included Jersey Shore co-stars Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese, who all wore matching light pink dresses. Other guests in attendance included Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, DJ Pauly D and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

The newlyweds got engaged in January of last year and were childhood pals before they started dating. Angelina opened up to E! News about walking down the aisle back in March. "Chris and I have been so busy with our new house and planning our wedding," she confessed. "I am so excited for our wedding to finally happen."