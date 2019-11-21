This Celeb-Loved BaubleBar Ring Is Only $12 on Black Friday

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready for a sparkling good deal? This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov.28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12! Beloved by celebrities including Julia Roberts and Rita Ora, the entire gem ring collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring.

This doorbuster offers the perfect opportunity to stock up on loads of gifts or stack up this best-selling style for yourself. Having previously sold out five times, we expect this one to be popular.