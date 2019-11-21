This Celeb-Loved BaubleBar Ring Is Only $12 on Black Friday

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Nov. 21, 2019 5:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready for a sparkling good deal? This year, BaubleBar is offering a first-of-its-kind doorbuster on its best-selling Alidia Rings—marked down from $44 to $12 Nov.28-Dec. 3. You read that correctly: $12! Beloved by celebrities including Julia Roberts and Rita Ora, the entire gem ring collection will be on sale including the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring. 

This doorbuster offers the perfect opportunity to stock up on loads of gifts or stack up this best-selling style for yourself. Having previously sold out five times, we expect this one to be popular.

BaubleBar Alidia Ring

The ultimate stacking ring, the Alidia ring comes in three designs—the original Alidia Ring, Mini Alidia Ring and Twist Mini Alidia Ring—and is available in 14 colors across eight sizes.

Baublebar Black Friday
$44
$12 BaubleBar

And that's just the tip of the frosted iceberg when it comes to BaubleBar's Black Friday deals. You'll save 35% off sidewide Nov. 28-Dec. 3 too.

Check out more Black Friday must-haves from Nordstrom, Goop and Anthropologie.

