Best Revolve Black Friday Deals 2019

The holidays are right around the corner and we have one thing on our minds: Black Friday deals! In an effort to get ahead of the curve—and make your holiday shopping easier—we've handpicked our favorite items from the best brands at prices just for you. One we're excited about is Revolve's Black Friday deals!

With cyber deals happening now—and more discounts coming on Black Friday—we want you to be in the know NOW before the big day! In both 2017 and 2018, Revolve's Black Friday sale has consisted of 20% off new arrivals, 25% off shoes, 30% off clothing, 40% off beauty, and 50% of sale items. From animal print party frocks and metallic holiday-ready dresses to luxe skincare brands to signature must-have shoes, we've handpicked dresses, jackets, beauty, accessories and boots so you don't have to! Our favorite? This snakeskin bucket bag, of course! Bookmark this page now so you don't miss out on all the new arrivals before quantities sell out!

Here are nine of our favorites below.