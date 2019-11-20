Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Finalize Their Divorce

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have long moved on since they split more than a year ago, and now, their separation is finally official and legal.

The divorce of the fan-favorite former couple, who fell in love on the set of the 2006 film Step Up and mesmerized viewers with an epic Lip Sync Battle in 2016, was finalized this week, E! News can confirm.

Dewan, 38, and Tatum, 39, who share daughter Everly, 6, had announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

The finalization of their divorce comes weeks after Dewan and her new boyfriend, Broadway star and Shameless alum Steve Kazee, 43, announced that she is pregnant with their first child together. The two stepped out a couple last November, a week after the actress filed for divorce from Tatum and a couple of weeks after E! News learned that her ex is dating British singer Jessie J, 31. They are still going strong.

When Tatum filed for divorce in October 2018, both she and Tatum agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, who they have been co-parenting amid their separation. No details about the final custody arrangements have been released.

Not long before their divorce was finalized, the exes filed documents to bifurcate the status of their petition, which meant they would be considered single in the eyes of the law, according to The Blast.

