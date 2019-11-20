Kim Kardashian Reveals What to Expect From Her Annual Family Christmas Card

If you've been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, then you know the famous family takes their holiday traditions very seriously.

Year after year, they've made it a mission of theirs to bring holiday cheer to Calabasas with their famous Christmas parties and elaborate greeting cards. However, as years have passed their families have grown in size and their schedules have become jam-packed, to the point where those once-loved traditions have fallen to the wayside for some Kards family members.

Fans will recall that in 2016, the family didn't even release a card, although that was mostly due to the dramatic year the family experienced. Since then, there's been an increasing amount of drama surrounding the annual photo shoot.

In 2017, the tension reached its peak when Kim and Kourtney entered into a feud that saw Kim tell Kourtney "no one wants you in the f--king shoot." She also called Kourtney the "least exciting to look at."