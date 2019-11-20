Brenda Song Was Told She Wasn’t "Asian Enough" to Audition for Crazy Rich Asians

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 2:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brenda Song, Teen Vogue

Emma Trim for Teen Vogue

Brenda Song has been acting in television and films since she was a young girl. Her early career included roles in such popular films as Stuck In the Suburbs, College Road Trip and The Social Network. But her most notable role was as London Tipton on the popular Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Her career making role as a ditsy hotel heiress was a fan favorite.

However, in a new in-depth interview with Teen Vogue, Brenda recalled that when it came time for the hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians to audition Hollywood's best and brightest Asian-American actors, she was denied an opportunity for an incredibly demeaning reason. 

"To be just a part of that conversation, I was just happy with that," she recalled of fans throwing her name in the ring for consideration. "It's way past the time that this should have been happening. I was like, even though London Tipton lived over 15 years ago, we're fine with it." 

Watch

Gemma Chan Says Everyone Watches Crazy Rich Asians on Planes

Although the internet was interested in seeing the actress in the role, the powers that be had a different idea. "A lot of people don't know this, but I never got to read for Crazy Rich Asians, ever," she explained to the publication. 

"Their reasoning behind that, what they said was that my image was basically not Asian enough, in not so many words. It broke my heart," she revealed. "I said, ‘This character is in her late to mid-20s, an Asian American, and I can't even audition for it? I've auditioned for Caucasian roles my entire career, but this specific role, you're not going to let me do it? You're going to fault me for having worked my whole life?' I was like, ‘Where do I fit?'"

After more than a decade in the business, Brenda took some time off to travel and process, which in turn helped her come back with an even greater fire and passion for her work. "I got myself together and said, ‘Brenda, there is only one you, and you can't change who you are. You can't change your past.' I am so grateful for every job that I've done," she shared. "All I can do is continue to put good auditions out there, do the best that I can—that's all I can ask for."

She's done exactly what she set out to do. Soon after her mini-break, she got booked for a role in Netflix's thriller Secret Obsession, and currently stars in the Hulu series Dollface alongside Kat Dennings and Shay Mitchell

At the end of the day, Hollywood learned a very important lesson: never underestimate Brenda Song. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Emily Simpson

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Fails the Bar Exam…Again

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Finalize Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian Reveals What to Expect From Her Annual Family Christmas Card

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Shawn Booth Almost Broke Up With Her After Nick Viall Became The Bachelor

Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gigi Hadid's Candid Photos From the CMA Awards Prove Reese Witherspoon Is Always the Life of the Party

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Returns to Instagram With a "Loading" Message

TAGS/ Brenda Song , Movies , Casting , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.