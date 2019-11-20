Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Shawn Booth Almost Broke Up With Her After Nick Viall Became The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nick Viall

Getty Images

It's been a year since Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth shocked Bachelor Nation by announcing their split.

The Bachelorette alumna looked back at her relationship with her former fiancé during Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

As fans will recall, Bristowe handed out the roses on season 11 of The Bachelorette. She accepted a proposal from Booth during the finale and sent Viall, who was the runner-up, home. Viall then went on to star on season 21 of The Bachelor. However, this apparently didn't sit well with Booth.

"When you became The Bachelor, Shawn almost broke up with me and said that you won," Bristowe recalled. "I was like, 'What do you mean?' That hurt me so badly. And he said, 'That guy won. That's what he wanted. That's why he came on the show and he won.'"

Viall said that "narrative" always bothered him and insisted he came on Bristowe's season for the right reasons. 

"When I came on your season, that was the only time I actually came for the girl," he said, recalling how he came on the show in the middle of Bristowe's season after previously appearing on Andi Dorfman's season. "With Andi, I didn't f--king know. I went on a show. With [Bachelor inParadise, it was like, 'Yeah, I'll go on a beach. I'm not going to end in a relationship.' With The Bachelor, it was like, 'You asked me to be The Bachelor. I definitely want this to work, but I'm going to say yes because you asked me.'"

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Bristowe also felt like Booth couldn't truly see how much she cared.

"At the end of the day, I chose him…and it never felt like he chose me back," she said.

Bristowe and Viall also had a "contentious relationship" after her season aired. In fact, they didn't speak to each other for a few years. Bristowe argued she was "totally trying to protect" her relationship with Booth. She also said she felt "shame" around Viall for "how badly I had hurt Shawn through our relationship." While Bristowe didn't go into specifics she seemed to indicate that Booth was hurt that she and Viall had been intimate on the show.  

"I think I was made to feel shame but deep down I knew I wasn't ashamed," she said.  "But that's why I acted the way I did, or that's why we didn't talk or that's why I made little jabs here and there because I know he had been so hurt by it and I hated that."

Bristowe and Booth were together for more than three years. However, they announced their split in November 2018.

"For me, everybody knows I'm outspoken. I seem to stand my ground. I'm confident in myself, but I really lost confidence in myself in that relationship," Bristowe said looking back at their time together."I think the balance wasn't there, where I was too much wanting to please him and make him happy. I lost who I was."

Bristowe is now dating Jason Tartick, who is also a member of Bachelor Nation. Still, she wishes her ex the best.

"I guess I just feel so happy in where I'm at in life, I genuinely want the same for him and I want him to feel happy," she said.

To listen to their full interview, check out The Viall Files.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angelina Pivarnick, Chris Larangeira, Jersey Shore Engagement Shoot

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Marries Chris Larangeira

Emily Simpson

Real Housewives Star Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Fails the Bar Exam…Again

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum Finalize Their Divorce

Kim Kardashian, Fashion Police Widget

Kim Kardashian Reveals What to Expect From Her Annual Family Christmas Card

Brenda Song, Teen Vogue

Brenda Song Was Told She Wasn’t "Asian Enough" to Audition for Crazy Rich Asians

Gigi Hadid, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Gigi Hadid's Candid Photos From the CMA Awards Prove Reese Witherspoon Is Always the Life of the Party

The Weeknd

The Weeknd Returns to Instagram With a "Loading" Message

TAGS/ Kaitlyn Bristowe , Nick Viall , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Celebrities , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.