Gigi Hadid's Candid Photos From the CMA Awards Prove Reese Witherspoon Is Always the Life of the Party

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 1:20 PM
Gigi Hadid can do it all!
The 24-year-old supermodel took to her other Instagram account (@gisposable)—where she shares her photos taken on disposable film cameras—to share some candid shots from the Country Music Association Awards, which happened on Nov. 13.
Gigi shared three photos from the CMA Awards, giving us major FOMO! In the first picture that Gigi shared, it's clear that Reese Witherspoon is always the life of the party. The Big Little Lies star can be seen making a funny face as she points to her red solo cup, drinking along with Kacey Musgraves and Gigi during the show.
"cheers ! @reesewitherspoon front row at the CMA's, Nashville 2019," Gigi captioned the photo.
During the CMAs, Reese was also spotted hanging out with her BLL co-star Nicole Kidman at some point throughout the night and when Little Big Town took the stage, the two were jamming out to "Girl Crush." From the looks of Gigi's candid shot, it's safe to say Reese was having the night of her life at this year's CMAs.
In another Instagram post, Gigi shared a picture taken backstage of Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini.
"@iamhalsey and @kelseaballerini backstage at the 2019 CMA's, Nashville," Gigi captioned the shot.
Of course, Gigi also shared another picture with her friend Kacey—who she walked the CMAs red carpet with as well.
The two turned heads when they graced the red carpet together for the 2019 CMAs. The "Slow Burn" songstress brought the glitz and glamour in a bright-yellow Valentino gown while Gigi slipped into an angelic white gown by Helmut Lang for the night.
But in the picture that Gigi shared on Instagram, the two had slipped into something a bit more country if you will. Gigi can be seen serving her best Canadian tuxedo look, while Kacey was donning a mustard yellow pantsuit. Are we looking at the next country duo here?
View this post on Instagram
a #gisposable by @ecduzit ! Late night tandem jam post-CMA’s @spaceykacey 2019
A post shared by Gi’sposables 📸 (@gisposable) on
Now, we can't wait until the 2020 CMAs to see what other candid moments Gigi snaps that night!
