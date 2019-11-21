Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Christmas Conundrum

Think about the guilt trip levied upon you the first time you floated the idea of spending a holiday with your boyfriend's family.

Now multiply that by, let's say, 327 and throw in opinions from millions of strangers and you can see why it's so impressive that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stood their ground. Last Christmas, they gave their time to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II; this year, to save them from judgmental stares and 72 straight hours of pomp and circumstance, they'll give it to someone just as special.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland," a spokesperson revealed last week of Harry and Meghan's plans for their first yuletide season with 7-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. "This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."