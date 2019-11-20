Nick Carter Granted One-Year Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 12:41 PM
Nick Carter has been granted a 1-year restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron Carter.
A source close to the Vegas restraining order case confirms to E! News that Nick was granted a 1-year restraining order from his brother Aaron.
This restraining order is separate from the one that was granted to Nick and their sister Angel Carter on Tuesday. In that case, which was filed in Los Angeles in September, the court prohibits Aaron from contacting Angel, Nick and their respective families for a year.
In addition, the singer is prohibited from owning firearms and ordered to surrender any firearms in his position, with the judge telling Aaron he's "too dangerous" to own such weapons.
This came as a devastating blow to the musician, who claims his family fabricated all of their allegations. "I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."
Nick has denied the rape allegations leveled against him by Melissa Schuman and in 2018 the L.A. County District Attorney's Office announced it would not investigate an anonymous sexual assault claim brought against him due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.
Instagram / Aaron Carter
According to the restraining order filing from Angel, she alleges her twin brother "threatened the lives" of her, her husband Corey Conrad and their 8-month-old daughter Harper. Nick made similar allegations claiming Aaron told him he "harbors thoughts and intentions" of killing his then-pregnant wife and unborn child.
Aaron denies all such allegations and claims this is all a part of his family's mission to place him under a 5150 hold. "All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don't want to be around you. I am the one who said I'm done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150'd before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $," he previously claimed.
Meanwhile, it appears Aaron's mom, Jane Carter, is sticking by his side. Recently, the matriarch of the Carter family briefly took over Aaron's Instagram account as he recovered from exhaustion in a Florida hospital.
