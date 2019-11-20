Nick Carter Granted One-Year Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter

Nick Carter has been granted a 1-year restraining order against his younger brother, Aaron Carter.

A source close to the Vegas restraining order case confirms to E! News that Nick was granted a 1-year restraining order from his brother Aaron.

This restraining order is separate from the one that was granted to Nick and their sister Angel Carter on Tuesday. In that case, which was filed in Los Angeles in September, the court prohibits Aaron from contacting Angel, Nick and their respective families for a year.

In addition, the singer is prohibited from owning firearms and ordered to surrender any firearms in his position, with the judge telling Aaron he's "too dangerous" to own such weapons.

This came as a devastating blow to the musician, who claims his family fabricated all of their allegations. "I am devastated by what happened in court today," Aaron wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "My sister lied over and over in an effort take away my 2nd amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women."