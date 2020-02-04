Hurry, the Viral Amazon Coat Is Now 25% Off!

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Feb. 4, 2020 8:15 PM
Calling all deal hunters! It's time to call out yet another amazing Amazon fashion find. From lace cocktail dresses to velvet formal dresses to pleated midi skirts to cozy sweater dresses to faux leather moto jackets, the retail giant has really stepped up their affordable style game. Our latest obsession is perfect for winter: the Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket.
And we're not the only fans. None other than Oprah Winfrey herself loves this plush parka, adding it to her Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List.
"Yes, this is that down jacket—the one that became an Amazon bestseller. And with good reason: It's flattering and warm, comes in sizes up to 5X, has adjustable side zips, and costs way less than it appears. Now in brand-new colors!" —Oprah Winfrey
We couldn't agree more. This parka comes in beige, black, gray, green, navy, red, wine and army green. It's windproof and waterproof, made to keep you warm withought being too bulky.
"Another unique feature of this coat is the fact that the sides un-zip—which I think will make it more comfortable to wear when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift," highlights one reviewer.
Another satisfied customer agrees: "I first saw this jacket on a fellow dog person, while walking our dogs. She is a designer so I assumed this was some expensive design jacket, cause it looks it! I just got mine today and I must say that it's perfect in every way!...Love the 1000 pockets and the side zippers feature. OVERALL it's a great jacket for the price that looks waaaaay more expensive than it is. Will def recommend to a friend!"
Ready to bundle up while saving a bundle? Shop the full line of Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jackets on Amazon.
