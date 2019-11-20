Prince Andrew to Step Back From Royal Duties After Jeffrey Epstein Interview

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, will step back from his public Royal duties with permission from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, amid ongoing backlash over his train wreck of a TV interview about his sex scandal.

On BBC Newsnight on Saturday, Andrew, the 59-year-old uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry, denied allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl obtained for him by his friend and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead of an apparent suicide in a U.S. prison in August as he awaited trial on a sex trafficking charge. Following the controversial interview, several companies and charities distanced themselves from Andrew, causing further embarrassment to the Royal Family.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a statement on Wednesday. "Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."