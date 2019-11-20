Ariana Grande Says She'll Need an Ambulance on Standby at the 2020 Grammys

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 10:29 AM
Don't party too hard!
Ariana Grande has a lot to celebrate. On Wednesday, the 2020 Grammy Nominations were announced, and the musical sensation is nominated for five awards this year. Including, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. She's expressed her excitement about the award throughout the day, but also revealed that she may need a little extra help to pull through on the evening of the show.
"Congratulations on your well-deserved nominations!" the Recording Academy tweeted to the "thank u, next" singer. However, Ariana's response was a little alarming. "Be sure to have an ambulance and lots of cliquot on standby," she joked. The singer has since deleted the tweet, but it's safe to say she's not over the recent sickness she's been experiencing.
Ariana is currently on the road for her Sweetener tour and had to cancel a recent show due to sickness. "I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."
Of course her fans were understanding, and seeing as her health is the utmost priority, Ariana is focusing on getting back to 100 percent. Luckily for her, the Grammys aren't for a few more months, so she should hopefully be on the mend by then.
Sickness or not, Ariana didn't forget to thank her collaborators and fans via social media after her awards announcements.
"Hello i had to share this here as well i'm sorry. thank u for acknowledging this music my beautiful best friends and i created in just a few weeks together," she wrote alongside a screenshot of her nominations. "The acknowledgement is truly more than enough on its own for me and my heart. thank u. pls allow me to bring literally all of my friends who worked on it to sit around me so they can make sure my heart is still beating lmao. so much love and gratitude. also also !!!! i have to say congratulations to all of my other friends that have been nominated this year for their brilliant work as well ! i cant wait to celebrate everyone together."
She also extended her thanks to the Recording Academy in the sweetest tweet as well. "crying. moved and honored. thank u @RecordingAcad," she wrote soon after the news was released.
Ariana is definitely planning on making the event an affair for her and her closest friends. After her musician NJOMZA sent her well-wishes to the star, Ariana had the funniest response. "can u sit on my lap the whole time," she hilariously remarked.
It's been a whirlwind year for the star and she has no plans on stopping soon. All that's left to say is thank you, next.
