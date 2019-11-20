Halsey Reacts to "Sad" 2020 Grammys Snub: "None Of It Matters"

The 2020 Grammy nominations were announced this morning, but Halseywas nowhere to be found on the list.

The singer's many fans have been tweeting in response to what they feel is a massive snub since the announcements, arguing that her smash hit "Without Me" was deserving of recognition. And now, Halsey herself has responded to the fan reactions and has given her own take on the list.

The star took to Twitter on Wednesday and spoke directly to her supporters. "My fans," she started off. "Please do not waste your anger or frustration. I see a lot of you are upset. Of course im sad too. None of it matters. Literally none of it. You're here. Im here. + Everything is gonna stay exactly the same and without me is still a super tight, record breaking song."

While upset that her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart isn't up for music's highest honor, she congratulated the musicians who did make the cut.

As the artist's next tweet read, "Congrats to the nominees. So much great music nominated this year. Definitely see a lot of my friends and colleagues missing from the nom lists, but the music speaks! This is how it goes every year right?"

One snub she really couldn't get over, however, was K-Pop sensation BTS'. Despite having massively grown their U.S. popularity throughout this year, resulting in recognition from other American music award ceremonies, the seven-member group received no nominations during Wednesday's announcements. Halsey, who collaborated with the group on the bonkers popular "Boy With Luv," feels this was a mistake.

As the 25-year-old tweeted, "Deleting and ignoring all negativity. BTS deserved many nominations. I am however, unsurprised that they weren't acknowledged. The US is so far behind on the whole movement. The time will come."

But fret not, Halsey stans. The musician is still feeling positive. She sent her well wishes to her supporters in another tweet that said, "Going back to bed. Again, love you!"

She did take a moment to shout out one Grammy-nominated artist she's particularly proud of: Billie Eilish, who made history this morning as the youngest person to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy categories.

Halsey said in her final Grammys tweet, "Ps super happy to see @billieeilish crushing it. I wish I had someone like her to look up to when I was growing up. She's unstoppable."

Clearly, the "Nightmare" crooner is not going to let this list get her down!

