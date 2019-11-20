Here's What's Really Going on Between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 10:05 AM

Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Wherever Brad Pitt goes, romance rumors just seem to follow.

It certainly was the case this past weekend when the actor was spotted at an art gallery with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat.

But before pop culture fans assume this A-list star is off the market, we have the scoop. E! News has learned the pair is not dating. Instead, they are just friends.

"They've spent time together and have similar interests, but that's the extent of it," a source shared with E! News. "They are not a couple and there's nothing romantic going on. Brad has different friends in different walks of life and this is one of them. He enjoys being social with friends."

Over the weekend, Brad and Alia were seen at an exhibit at the Wilding Cran Gallery in Los Angeles. In photos captured by an Instagram user, the Hollywood stars appeared to mingle with fellow guests and meet with the artist behind the work.

A social media user also spotted the pair attending Mike Birbiglia's comedy show last month where they reportedly posed for a photo backstage.

Ultimately, this isn't the first time Brad has faced dating rumors. In September, reports surfaced that the actor was dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. A source later told E! News any rumor of romance between the two is "entirely false."

And then there were headlines that Brad could be more than friends with Professor Neri Oxman. Spoiler alert: Their relationship turned out to be strictly platonic.

Dating aside, Brad recently opened up about his career goals. Instead of saying yes to movie roles, the actor is focused on other types of projects.

"It'll be fewer and farther in between for me, just because I have other things I want to do now," he shared with the New York Times. "When you feel like you've finally got your arms around something, then it's time to go get your arms around something else."

