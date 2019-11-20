Here's What's Really Going on Between Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat

Wherever Brad Pitt goes, romance rumors just seem to follow.

It certainly was the case this past weekend when the actor was spotted at an art gallery with Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat.

But before pop culture fans assume this A-list star is off the market, we have the scoop. E! News has learned the pair is not dating. Instead, they are just friends.

"They've spent time together and have similar interests, but that's the extent of it," a source shared with E! News. "They are not a couple and there's nothing romantic going on. Brad has different friends in different walks of life and this is one of them. He enjoys being social with friends."