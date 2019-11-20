Selena Gomez Says She’s "Confusing" Her Record Label After Another Studio Session

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 9:44 AM
Look at her now!
Selena Gomez's next album is done, but the 27-year-old just can't seem to leave the recording studio life behind. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer shared a snapshot from a recent recording session on Tuesday, teasing that her record label might get confused about the status of the album.
Posting a snapshot of the dimly lit recording studio booth to her Instagram Stories, Selena revealed that she's been working on something with her bestie Julia Michaels and songwriter Justin Tranter. "Another dream team session," the "Wolves" singer wrote. "We should probably stop though … I'm just confusing my label now." What could the trio be working on? Maybe a fun girl power duet?
Selena also posted a picture of herself behind the mic. Repping a tie-dye green shirt featuring her "Lose You To Love Me" album cover, the singer looks comfy in the studio. She wrote, "Well.. Still here."
Back in June, the singer opened up about creating her upcoming album on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed it took four years to make it perfect.
"It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," she told host Jimmy Fallon, noting that there were a few finishing touches that she still had to make. "And it's just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying? So, I kept going and I'm relieved now."
At the time, Selena couldn't give too much away about the album, but was able to dish about its overall vibe. "There's always going to be a sense of strong pop," she explained. "It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music. It's just live in that world and mellow."
Since then, Selena has released the singles "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which both have very different tempos but ultimately tell similar stories of self-discovery after heartbreak. Speaking to Jimmy, Selena said that she enjoys creating songs that really resonate with her fans.
"I love everything that I get to do and be a part of," she said, "but specifically, something that connects with people on an emotional level is my favorite."
We can't wait to hear the other songs that she's been working on!
