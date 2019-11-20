Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Reactions to Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Grammy Nomination

For Priyanka's part, Mrs. Nick Jonas shared a short montage video of the JoBros recording the Grammy-nominated song to her Instagram and Twitter. "So proud of you @jonasbrothers," she wrote over the footage, tagging her hubby, brother-in-laws and the Recording Academy's official account.

Feeling excited about the nomination himself, Joe took to Twitter to share a sweet video of the band and their family and friends after they found out the news. "10 years later we are nominated again for a Grammy," he wrote. "Thank you!"

Kevin Jonas chimed in on his Twitter, writing, "Thank you everyone for making this year possible!! From no music a year ago to @RecordingAcad #grammy nomination today! Incredible!!!!"