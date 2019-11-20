Fuller House Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

Fuller House is the sequel series to the fan-favorite TGIF sitcom Full House that ran on ABC from 1987-1995. In addition to original series stars Sweetin, Barber, Cameron Bure, Stamos and Couler, the show stars Bob Saget, Michael Campion, Elias Hager, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Soni Nicole Bringas and Adam Hagenbuch. Lori Loughlin recurred in the first four seasons, but isn't expected to appear in the fifth and final following her charges in the college admissions scandal.

When Fuller House's end was announced, the cast promised they saved the best for last, and many refused to give up on the show.

"Who knows if it's the last season?" Saget told E! News at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour. "I don't know. Fans are rebelling."

However, as of now, it is the final season. See some moments from the end of Fuller House below.