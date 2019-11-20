Grammy Nominations 2020 Snubs Include Taylor Swift and Halsey

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The nominations are out!

With the 2020 Grammys just two months away, Alicia Keys and Bebe Rexha had the honor of announcing some of next year's nominees bright and early on Wednesday. Now that the official full list of contenders has been released, we're willing to bet stars like LizzoBillie Eilishand Lil Nax X will have smiles permanently on their faces today thanks to their many first-time nominations. In the words of the "Old Town Road" star this morning, "NO F$&KING WAY."

Meanwhile, veteran musical stars like Beyoncé and John Legendadded more Grammy nominations to their impressively lengthy career lists. 

Of course, as is the case every year, not everyone's favorites woke up to a Grammy nod on Wednesday, while some of the 2020 contenders came as a surprise. 

Watch

Grammy Awards 2019 Fashion Round-Up

Not to fret—we're breaking it all down. Keep scrolling for a cheat sheet to the 2020 Grammys snubs and surprises. 

Maren Morris

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for YouTube Music

SNUB: Maren Morris

The country songstress was solely recognized in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for the 2020 Grammys even though she was the most nominated artist at the recent CMA Awards. 

ESC: Michelle Obama

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

SURPRISE: Michelle Obama

The former first lady became a first-time Grammy nominee thanks to her audiobook for Becoming and resulting nod in the Best Spoken Word Album category, 

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

SNUB: A Star Is Born

While the top-charting soundtrack for A Star Is Born was finally eligible for Grammy nominations after missing the cutoff last year, it was not among the Album of the Year contenders. However, it did earn a nod for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media while "I"ll Never Love Again" is up for  Best Song Written For Visual Media and "Always Remember Us This Way" for Song of the Year.

Article continues below

Sam Smith, Normani, Dancing With A Stranger

Sam Smith/YouTube

SNUB: Sam Smith & Normani

While their track "Dancing With a Stranger" was an infectious hit this year, the two were missing from the Grammy nominee pool. 

BTS, Love Yourself Speak Yourself tour

Big Hit Entertainment

SNUB: BTS

When BTS was entirely shut out of the 2020 Grammy nominations, their devoted fans took to social media to shower them with support and praise using the hashtag #ThisIsBTS.

Katy Perry

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Capitol Records

SNUB: Katy Perry

While she dropped "Never Really Over" just in time for the summer, fans were bummed the songstress didn't make it into the Grammy nominee pool. 

Article continues below

Halsey, 2019 MTV EMA's

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

SNUB: Halsey

The songstress was left out of the nominee pool for 2020 despite her megahit, "Without Me."

Lana Del Rey, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images

SURPRISE: Lana Del Rey

Fans are happy to see the songstress being recognized for her sixth studio album in two major categories, Song of the Year and Album of the Year. 

Bruce Springsteen

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

SNUB: Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss" was missing entirely from the 2020 Grammys nominee pool even though he dropped his chart-topping 19th studio album, Western Stars, and soundtrack album, Springsteen on Broadway

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, We Can Survive concert

Getty Images for Entercom

SNUB: Taylor Swift

While Swift and her seventh studio album, Lover, are up for three Grammy Awards this year, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year, fans were disappointed to see she was missing from the Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Halsey, MTV EMA

Halsey Reacts to "Sad" 2020 Grammys Snub: "None Of It Matters"

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations With 8

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Taylor Swift

Grammy Awards Nominations 2020: The Complete List

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Share Sweet Reactions to Jonas Brothers’ 2020 Grammy Nomination

Lizzo

Lizzo Is Crying After Being the Most Nominated Artist at the 2020 Grammys

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Makes History With Her 2020 Grammy Nominations

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

How "Señorita" Ignited Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Love Story

TAGS/ 2020 Grammys , Grammys , Awards , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.