Lizzo, Lil Nas X and More Stars React to Their 2020 Grammy Nominations

The nominees for the 2020 Grammys have been revealed!

On Wednesday morning, Alicia Keys, Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr., as well as Bebe Rexha, announced the artists who are being honored for their work at the 62 Annual Grammy Awards. Keys is also set to return as host for the 2020 Grammys, scheduled for Jan. 26!

"At first, I did think last year was a one-time thing, but when the opportunity came back around, there was no question about returning as host," Keys previously said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter. "Last year was such a powerful experience for me. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world, and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music."

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, and Billie Eilish are among this year's nominees. Lizzo and Eilish are two of the artists being recognized for Best New Artist at the upcoming ceremony. They're nominated alongside Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas, and Yola.