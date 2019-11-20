2020 Grammys: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and More Among First-Time Nominees

You never forget your first Grammy or your first nomination.

Early Wednesday morning, the Recording Academy announced the talented artists that have been nominated across 84 categories for the 2020 Grammy Awards. And while some nominees may sound familiar from years past—we're looking at you, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and The Jonas Brothers—others are getting recognized for the very first. To no surprise, those musicians include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

For her part, the "Good As Hell" singer swept the nominations, earning nods in eight categories, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old "Bad Guy" artist and the "Old Town Road" rapper each scored six. (Refresher: He made history earlier this year for earning the longest consecutive top-spot on the Billboard charts.)

Not to forget Rosalía and Maggie Rogers, who also nabbed their first-ever Grammy nominations. Yes, there's plenty to celebrate well before music's biggest night, hosted by 15-time winner Alicia Keys.