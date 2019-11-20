Brie Larson Still Has To Pay For A Disney+ Subscription Like The Rest Of Us

She might be Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson still has to pay for Disney+.

On Wednesday, the Marvel superhero stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked that she's been waiting for Disney to waive her subscription fee on its new streaming service—since, you know, she's one of the Avengers and all that.

"You know, I don't even have a Disney+ account," she told host Ellen DeGeneres after being asked if she saw any of the profits from Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking box office success. "I was gonna use this opportunity to ask."

Looking sternly into the camera, Larson made her case to the folks at Disney. "Waiting for a Disney+ comped account," she said. "I've got multiple pieces of art on your streaming service, including one of my first and best roles I've ever done which is a film called Right on Track. It was a Disney Channel Original Movie." Oh, the nostalgia!