2020 Grammys: Nipsey Hussle Posthumously Nominated For 3 Awards

Nipsey Hussle's legacy lives on.

The late rapper has been nominated posthumously for the Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Nipsey—his real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom—is featured on DJ Khaled's Grammy-nominated track "Higher" from his 11th studio album Father of Asahd, which is up for Best Rap/Sung Performance. Nipsey's song "Racks in The Middle" featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. 

Grammy winner John Legend also appears on "Higher" with Nipsey and DJ Khaled. The trio can be seen in the music video for the song, which was filmed before the 33-year-old's untimely death in March.

At the time of the song's release, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to pay tribute to the legendary rapper, who was fatally shot outside of his clothing store in Los Angeles. "After much prayer and reflection; and with the full blessing of the Asghedom family, I am sharing that moment with the world," Khaled wrote. "The very title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a 'Higher' level was the essence of Nipsey's soul. It is in this spirit, of moving forward, of preserving his mission that I, my co-workers, producers and label partners are donating 100% of all our proceeds from 'Higher' to Nipsey's children, Emani and Kross."

This marks the second time that the "Racks In The Middle" rapper has been honored at the Grammys. His 2018 album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at last year's ceremony. Despite being his only studio album, Nipsey had released a string of mix-tapes prior to the critically-acclaimed album.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on January 26, 2020. See the complete list of 2020 Grammy nominees here.

