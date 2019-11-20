Grammys 2020: Taylor Swift Scores 3 Nominations Amid Music Battle

It's been a gorgeous morning for Taylor Swift!

The superstar singer has just been nominated for three awards at the 2020 Grammys! She's nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift, who currently has 10 Grammy wins, released her seventh studio album, Lover, in August.

This announcement should put a smile on Swift's face after amid her current music battle. In the months leading up to the release of Lover, Swift took a stand against Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, over a deal they made for Big Machine Records. In a blog post on Tumblr, the 29-year-old "The Man" artist reacted to the news that Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her message, Swift—who is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group—said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move, which was coordinated with Borchetta.