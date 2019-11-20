Zac Efron Is Heading Deep Into the Jungle For New Quibi Show, Killing Zac Efron

If you've found yourself thinking lately, "I wonder what Zac Efron's up to," as we often do, we now have a really weird answer.

Quibi just announced a new show Killing Zac Efron, starring Zac Efron as Zac Efron, who "heads deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history."

Apparently Zac is spending 21 days off the grid "with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive," all in the name of a Quibi show we're absolutely going to watch every single moment of.

"I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level," Efron said. "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!"