Gigi Hadid Is Back ''in Touch'' With Zayn Malik After Her Split From Tyler Cameron

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 5:03 PM

Could Gigi Hadidbe rekindling an old flame? 

Hadid, who was previously romantically linked with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, is reconnecting with her former flame, Zayn Malik

An E! News source said that the supermodel "has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together." 

Hadid and the former One Direction member first sparked dating rumors in Nov. 2015 and publicly announced that they were ending their relationship via Twitter in March of last year.

However, the duo was spotted multiple times together in the following months and the last time they were reportedly spending time together was earlier in January of this year

"They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," our source added. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there but it's been casual." 

The rekindling of their friendship—or perhaps something more—also comes after Hadid's recent split from Tyler Cameron. 

E! News learned in October that the two officially broke up after two months of dating. A source told E! News at the time that "they broke up a few weeks ago. The relationship was moving quickly and was too much for both of them. The split was amicable and they are still friendly." 

On Nov. 8, the former couple made their split even more official when they unfollowed each other on Instagram a month following their break up. 

Now, could the 24-year-old model be looking to rekindle old flames? Fans on social media have kept a watchful eye on the Hadid and Malik even after the breakup. According to one fan account, Hadid has started to like Malik's posts on Instagram and Twitter. 

According to an E! News source, however, "they are definitely not getting back together but are on good terms right now." 

