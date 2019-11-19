Ray J's Pregnant Wife Princess Love Claims He Left Her ''Stranded'' in Las Vegas

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 5:02 PM

Ray J, Princess Love

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Princess Love only has two words for husband Ray J: "Bye ugly."

The star, who is 8-months pregnant, is experiencing a blessing in disguise after Ray J left her and their daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas without any way to get home. Princess Love revealed this interesting tidbit of information in a comment on Ray J's latest Instagram post. "Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling... now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she quipped in screenshots of the post.

Ray J has since deleted the red carpet photo, but he has yet to address abandoning his wife, daughter and their unborn child. 

As for Princess Love and Melody, well they're waiting for someone to help them drive back to Los Angeles. The Love & Hip Hop star explains that while she has money and can buy a ticket, her car is in Las Vegas and she is uncomfortable with the idea of driving alone with her daughter as she is 8-months pregnant. 

Watch Ray J and Princess Love Take Gender Reveals to New Heights

She adds, "I'm over 8-months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on."

It's unclear if the two will kiss and makeup, but if history proves anything it's that Princess Love and Ray J always come back together. Over the course of their 3-year marriage, the Love & Hip Hop stars have had their fair share of ups and downs, but consistently reunite.

Just recently, Princess Love revealed that her second pregnancy has been "an amazing, happy and PEACEFUL" time. She is expecting a baby boy, which they revealed with a truly extra gender reveal.

Fingers crossed she and Melody make it home safely. 

