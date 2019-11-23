See the Wildest American Music Awards Fashion Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cassie Esparza | Sat., Nov. 23, 2019 4:00 AM

If there's an award show where you can expect celebs to go all out, it has to be the American Music Awards.

Over the years, the biggest names in music and pop culture have made the special night as much about fashion as music. That's why before tomorrow's big ceremony, we're looking back at the craziest looks that have hit the AMAs carpet in the past. 

Though a popular Halloween costume now, the most memorable AMAs ensemble of all time has to be Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's denim-on-denim look in 2001. Joining the duo that year in making fashion history was girl group Destiny's Child with their matching groovy costumes.

As celebs continued to show off more iconic throughout the years, Lady Gaga found a way to do things a little differently. The two-time American Music Award winner entered the 2013 award's red carpet on a white horse dressed in a Game of Thrones-like dress.

Photos

Taylor Swift's American Music Awards Looks

With an all-star line-up this year including Lizzo, Billie Eilishand Camila Cabello, it's sure to be an unforgettable night. Plus, Taylor Swift will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award to close out a remarkable year for the star.

Before the show begins, however, you have to look back on a few unforgettable looks in the gallery below.

Lady Gaga, 2013 American Music Awards

Larry Busacca/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

Lady Gaga

When you've already made fashion history by wearing a meat dress, the only thing left to do is enter on a human-operated horse. The renowned singer is never one to miss out on an opportunity to stop the show!

Poppy, 2018 American Music Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Poppy

As if this pastel pink dress wasn't enough to make the electropop musician to make a statement, she added this controversial latex mask to the ensemble. 

Post Malone, 2018 American Music Awards

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Post Malone

One of the rapper's most iconic outfits is this bright blue suit he sported at the 2018 awards ceremony. The red solo cup and sparkly silver shoes top the outfit off with the perfect amount of wacky. 

Willow Smith, 2010 American Music Awards

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Willow Smith

The "Whip My Hair" singer rocked this gray-and-yellow piece at the 2010 AMAs after a year of celebrating the success of her own music. 

Frankie Grande, 2014 American Music Awards

Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock

Frankie Grande

Why wear a shirt when you can just paint one on? The YouTube star put up a real show on the 2014 AMAs carpet showing off his abs and multi-colored hair. 

TLC, Lil Mama, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Chilli, 2013 American Music Awards

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

TLC & Lil Mama

This trio was looking fly in their coordinating outfits for the 2013 AMAs. There's certainly nothing like a girl group, especially one that proudly rocks all white with a pop of glitter. 

Kesha, 2010 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

ABC/RICK ROWELL

Kesha

We can't decide what's more wild about this 2010 VMA look: Her Mohawk hairstyle, her VHS-tape dress or her studded eyebrows?

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, 2001 American Music Awards

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake

The famous Hollywood couple made fashion history in 2001 when they stepped onto the AMA red carpet in coordinating denim-on-denim ensembles.

ESC: American Music Awards, Destiny's Child, Beyonce

KMazur/WireImage

Destiny's Child

The iconic girl group was known for their matching outfits and these pink swirl-patterned looks from the 2001 awards are looks to remember.

Diana Ross, America Music Awards, 2017

ABC/Image Group LA

Diana Ross

Channeling her all-black 1985 AMAs outfit, Diana wore a crinkled black floor-length strapless Vivienne Westwood dress with a massive feathery head ornament to the 2017 awards.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, AMAs, Oscar de la Renta

ABC/RICHARD HARBAUGH

Nicki Minaj

The rapper was sure to stand out in this bold neon green gown she wore to the 2012 AMAs.

Bleona Qereti, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Singer Bleona Qereti

This is at the 2014 VMAs, but the see through fishnet dress is giving us major Rose McGowan 1998 VMA vibes!

Jennifer Lopez, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

The World of Dance judge's 2014 wrap-around Reem Acra dress is one of her sexiest AMA looks.

Halsey, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Halsey

Halsey was a red carpet rebel in this white punk-inspired jumpsuit at the 2016 AMAs.

Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

As a new artist in 2017, Julia was right to make herself stand out in this bold Phuong My dress.

ESC: Nicki Minaj

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

This 2010 AMA look is one of Nicki's wildest to date! The coral-colored dress features an extravagant gold skeleton-style structure including a ribcage design.

Rebel Wilson, 2015 American Music Awards

Mark Davis/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

This metallic silver mini dress seen at the 2015 awards was almost as sassy and fun as the Pitch Perfect star.

Sabrina Carpenter, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

Some might say this plaid number isn't quite glam enough for the event, but we applaud the singer for her bold ensemble on the 2017 red carpet.

Jeannie Mai, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

The talk show host's 2016 AMA dress looks like a middle school art project.

ESC: Missy Elliott

SGranitz/WireImage

Missy Elliott

Matching head to toe, the rapper rocked a red and yellow bedazzled Adidas sweat suit to the 2003 AMAs.

Karlie Kloss, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Karlie Kloss

With two styles combined into one dress, it is hard to tell where the supermodel's dress ends and where it begins at the 2016 AMAs.

ESC: Worst Dressed, American Music Awards, Joan Smalls

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls

If anyone can make a casual floral maxi dress work on the 2016 red carpet, it's this supermodel.

Rita Ora, American Music Awards 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita served as the (literal) bright spot of the evening in a highlighter Zac Posen gown at the 2014 awards.

Chrissy Teigen, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy stunned in one of the most daring slits at the 2016 show and we absolutely love it!

Janelle Monae, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae

For the 2016 AMAs, Janelle took referee stripes to a whole new level in this classy, '50s inspired AMA look.

Olivia Munn, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

Olivia Munn

The actress' opted for a wildly short floral baby doll dress for the 2016 AMAs.

Mark your calendars! The 2019 American Music Awards, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC.

