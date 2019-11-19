Emilia Clarke Recalls Feeling Pressured Into a ''F—ckton'' of Nude Scenes on Game of Thrones

You never know what happens behind the scenes.

The former Game of Thrones superstar, Emilia Clarke, opened up about feeling coerced into a "f-ck ton of nudity" during the first season of the HBO hit show and that as a new—and young—actress she didn't feel she had the power to stand up for herself and her body.

But during her appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Clarke is reclaiming her narrative and opening up about how her experience on GoT has helped her be more assertive and in control in roles that followed after the show came to an end.

"I'm a lot more savvy now with what I'm comfortable with, and what I am okay with doing," Clarke told Shepard.

"I've had fights onset before where I'm like, 'No, the sheet stays up,' and they're like, 'You don't want to disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.' And I'm like, 'F-ck you.'"