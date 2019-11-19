Taylor Swift's 2019 AMAs Performance: Everything We Know So Far

All eyes will be on Taylor Swift this weekend as she's set to receive Artist of the Decade Award at the 2019 American Music Awards.

While this should be a very exciting time for the 29-year-old superstar, she's in the middle of an ongoing music battle with record executive Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta over the rights to her music. As Swift revealed to fans on Thursday, Nov. 14, she had been planning to perform a medley of hits from her previous albums, but she's being blocked by Braun and Borchetta.

In her message to her fans, posted on social media, Swift called out the two men, stating they said she's not allowed to perform her old songs on TV because "they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

As Swift fans will remember, the "Lover" artist was very upset back in June after learning that Braun had acquired Big Machine Records, the label under which Swift released her first six award-winning albums. In her message, Swift—who is now signed with Republic Records and Universal Music Group—said she felt "sad and grossed out" by the move, which was coordinated with Borchetta.