30 Surprising Secrets About the Twilight Franchise Revealed

10 years ago, an intense debate had taken over the world: Team Edward or Team Jacob?

Heading into Twilight: New Moon's highly anticipated release on Nov. 20, 2009, a pop culture battle was raging on, with legions of fans proclaiming which side of the supernatural love triangle they were on. In one corner, we had Team Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), the sparkling vampire who was forever stuck at 17, and in the other corner was Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), the sweet 16-year-old soon-to-be werewolf. What's an average, normal girl like Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) to do?

The sequel was, of course, the follow-up to 2008's Twilight, the movie based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling novel that took Hollywood by surprise when it became an unexpected juggernaut film franchise, going on to make over $3.3 billion worldwide (with five films), break box office records and turn its young cast into some of the most famous (and reclusive, for a time) stars in the business.