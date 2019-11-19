Cara Delevingne Says She Felt Like She Was "Selling Herself" To Belong in Running Wild First Look

Running Wild is going real deep with Cara Delevingne.

E! News has your first look at the episode, which airs tonight, in which Delevingne and Bear Grylls head into the mountains of Sardinia for a terrifying adventure. She has to rappel down a waterfall and pull herself across a horizontal line 200 feet in the air, but the hardest part of it all might be the conversation she has with Grylls when they sit down by the fire.

Delevingne opens up about how hard it's been to find her identity, especially after years of taking care of her mother, who suffered from bipolar disorder, depression, and heroin addiction, and being unsatisfied by the "ridiculous" life of a supermodel.