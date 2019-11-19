Cardi B's Vogue 73 Questions Has the Most Adorable Co-Star

Back to the Bronx!

For Cardi B's first Vogue 73 Questions interview, the star took the magazine inside her grandmother's humble abode in New York. The musical sensation was right in her element, and accompanied by her adorable sleeping daughter Kulture. The rapper spoke at length about her life, career and political stances, while slowly rocking her baby girl to sleep.

First, Cardi opened up about why she wanted to do the interview in her grandmother's home in the first place. "It's always packed with family," she shared. She also loves that it gets her away from "the chaos of life and work." Cardi is known for many things, but above all, it's her incredible work ethic that has seen her through many life changes in the last season.

She has Kulture to thank for the extra motivation. "In order for me to spoil my child for the rest of my life, I have to have money and make money for the rest of my life," she shared about her drive to be even more successful in the industry and beyond.