BTS x Casetify: 7 Tech Accessories We're Obsessed With

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 19, 2019 10:33 AM
The most-talked about collection is here! Boy band sensation BTS teamed up with fan favorite accessory brand Casetify on a wide range of wow-factor tech accessories that will add a little BTS to your everyday devices on-the-go. The hefty collection houses a variety of new accessories compatible with smart phones, AirPods, Apple Watch, MacBooks, iPads, phone slings and other matching accessories.
Give your tech an All Access upgrade with the new collection inspired by BTS's record-breaking music video, "Boy With Luv" feat. Halsey! You're gonna want to put your hands—and phones up—at the next BTS concert or A.R.M.Y meetup. Flashy meets fandom from next-level phone sling designs to artful AirPods and iPad decals, this is one collection—retailing $25 and up—you don't want to miss. But hurry, quantities are limited and they are already selling out fast!
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Pretty meets powerful in this innovative shockproof-material phone case decorated with BTS stickers.
Upgrade your AirPod charging case with this fan-focused sticker fest decal.
The 1.8mm hardshell Macbook Air 13-inch cover makes up for compromised protection with vibrant, long-lasting printed designs like this exclusive BTS design.
Tote your smart phone around town in this fashion-forward BTS phone sling.
This protective iPad Pro 11-inch folio case doubles as a go-everywhere organizer to hold all the essentials for your travel, or to your next meeting.
Bling out your wrist with this BTS clear band that's compatible with your Apple Watch.
No more headaches of managing charging cables that inevitably break or get lost. And BTW, it's safe and compatible with all phones and devices.
Check out the entire BTS x Casetify collection at www.casetify.com!
