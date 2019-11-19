Kim Kardashian Honors Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic at 2019 American Influencer Awards

Mario Dedivanovic won the Artistic Achievement Award at the 2019 American Influencer Awards on Monday, and Kim Kardashian was there to celebrate his big honor.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked onto the stage in a red Christian Dior dress and reflected on the "very special night."

"He is honestly one of my best friends and is so deserving of this award," she said. "He really has respectfully worked his way up the makeup artist ladder. Just, we've been through so much together. We've worked together for 11 years. 11 years of fights—you guys, we fight like you don't even understand. We fight like brother and sister. But he's created some of my most magical memories and, really, I believe made me who I am today. And also, really helped with my KKW Beauty brand. I call him. I FaceTime him at 3:00 am testing formulas or showing shades, and he is always there no matter what. And I love him."

Kardashian then showed an emotional video that featured Dedivanovic's parents and his siblings speaking about his upbringing and his road to success. Dedivanovic teared up after seeing the footage.

After the touching tribute, Kardashian thanked Dedivanovic for continuing to inspire her every day.

"Don't make my cry," she said before welcoming him to the stage and giving him a hug.