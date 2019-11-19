David Foster Reveals What He Loves Most About Wife Katharine McPhee

They can't get enough of each other!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster stopped by Today to chat with Hoda Kotb about their musical endeavors, but the two also couldn't help but gush about their love for each other. The couple married earlier this year in a beautiful summer wedding, but it turns out they were friends for more than a decade prior to tying the knot.

"We met on American Idol when I was a contestant and he was a mentor with Andrea Bocelli," Katharine shared. "I have always just admired him and loved him and he's always been so great to people around him. He can be intimidating when he really needs to be for his work, but he's really lovely."

Awww! But the love fest didn't stop there. Hoda asked David to spill the beans on why he first fell for Katharine. "Her singing, first of all," he shared about his wife. "I mean where do I start the inner beauty, the outer beauty, and we have been friends for 14 years, and it was just kind of a natural coming together."