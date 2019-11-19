Meghan Markle Named 2019's Most Powerful Dresser

Her style can't be beat!

Meghan Markle is having quite the moment! The Duchess of Sussex is known for her talent, philanthropic endeavors, and of course, her impeccable style. This year, Lyste, a global fashion search engine, complied all of the best and brightest moments in fashion based on data from their site searches.

"This year 104 million shoppers started their fashion search on Lyst," the company explained in their press release. "We analysed the data; crunching the queries, page views and sales metrics across six million fashion products from over 12,000 online stores, alongside the global media coverage and social media mentions generated by the year's biggest brands and trends. From streetwear to spider brooches, Timothée Chalamet to Tevas, here's what was trending in 2019."

Turns out, when it comes to fashion, Meghan is the number one power dresser, according to the research. "The 10 celebrities whose personal style choices drove the biggest spikes in searches, sales, news

coverage and social media mentions over the last 12 months," the company said about the criteria needed to make it on the list.