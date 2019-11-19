See Olivia Colman Transform Into The Crown Season 3's Queen Elizabeth

Olivia Colman is no stranger to playing queens (she won an Oscar for playing one in The Favourite), and with The Crown, Colman takes on the world's most famous queen yet, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her transformation into the long-reigning monarch for the third and fourth seasons shocked her costars.

"The first time I saw Olivia in her wig it was magical, it was like, ‘Oh my god, the queen is in the room,'" Helena Bonham Carter, Princess Margaret on the series, says in the video below.

For her role as Queen Elizabeth II, Colman wore hand-made outfits. Below, see her transform into Queen Elizabeth via the hair and makeup process.